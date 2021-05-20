House-approved Capitol attack commission may face partisan battle in Senate The House voted largely along party lines to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The 9/11-style commission's future in the Senate is uncertain after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will oppose the measure. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports on the latest from Capitol Hill, and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.