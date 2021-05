Hotelier Ian Schrager on creating "luxury for all" Ian Schrager has revolutionized the entertainment and hospitality industries over the past four decades. In 1984, Schrager introduced the world's first boutique hotel and more than 30 years later, his hotels still shake up the hospitality market with their stylish designs and attention to detail. Schrager, the co-founder of legendary nightclub Studio 54, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new hotel concept in New York.