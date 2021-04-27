Live

"Hot Convict" hits Fashion Week

Jeremy "Hot Convict" Meeks has swapped the jail cell for the catwalk. The 33-year-old made his New York Fashion Week debut at Philipp Plein's show, walking in front of Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Tiffany Trump.
