Hosts of “The NFL Today” on the new season After a long and very active off-season, a new season of NFL football starts for CBS tomorrow. As always, CBS Sports coverage will kick off with “The NFL Today.” In between meetings and rehearsals, Vinita Nair sat down with two members of “The NFL Today” team, Tony Gonzalez and Bart Scott to talk about what we can expect leading up to Super Bowl 50 on CBS.