Hosts of "Becoming an Icon" podcast on celebrating lives of Latinx stars and representation A new podcast, "Becoming an Icon," chronicles the lives of Latinx artists and how their talents are leaving a mark on the world. It tells the stories of Latinx stars like Bad Bunny, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, and how they transcended fame to become icons. Hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Joseph Carrillo join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the podcast and how they hope to the celebrate and bring awareness to the power of the Latino community.