Hostage negotiations crawling along with Israel offensive deadline approaching

The Biden administration's top Middle East adviser is in Egypt for talks about a hostage release and temporary cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. But negotiations appear to be plodding along with just a few weeks remaining before the Ramadan deadline Israel has set. If no deal is made by then, Israel says it will move forward with a major ground operation in the south of Gaza. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more.
