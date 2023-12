Hostage negotiations could resume with Hamas as Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, based at the group's political office in Qatar, is in Egypt as negotiations potentially resume on a deal to return hostages seized in the Oct. 7 attacks. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio is following the evolving talks, and CBS News producer Marwan Al-Ghoul reports from Gaza on the continuous military operations.