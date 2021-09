Hospitals reach their limits as COVID cases surge nationwide CDC data shows the U.S. averaged more than 149,000 new COVID cases over the last seven days. Some states are now moving to once again tighten their COVID restrictions to help ease the strain on our nation's health care system, CBS' Skyler Henry reports. Then Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the pandemic.