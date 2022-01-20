Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hospitals in Missouri filling up with COVID cases

With its relatively low vaccination rate, Missouri is under a crush of COVID-19 patients as hospitals are filled to capacity. One unvaccinated woman who's been hospitalized for weeks is now urging everyone to get the shot. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.