Live

Watch CBSN Live

Horse tattooed to prevent cancerous eye ulcers

A Missouri foxtrotter horse suffers from pigmentation problem that causes his right eye to sunburn and form ulcers. Local tattoo artists inked black around the horses eye to absorb the damaging sunlight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.