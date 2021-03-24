Deadly Colorado Shooting
Horse tattooed to prevent cancerous eye ulcers
A Missouri foxtrotter horse suffers from pigmentation problem that causes his right eye to sunburn and form ulcers. Local tattoo artists inked black around the horses eye to absorb the damaging sunlight.
