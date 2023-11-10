Watch CBS News

Horse Racing Reform? | Sunday on 60 Minutes

As the Justice Department winds down one of the biggest horse doping investigations in U.S. history, Cecilia Vega examines the wiretaps that helped solve the case and convict dozens of veterinarians, horse trainers and drug distributors. Sunday.
