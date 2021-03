"Horrible Bosses 2" hits theaters Thanksgiving weekend "Horrible Bosses 2," the sequel of the popular 2011 comedy, stars the same lead actors from the original: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis. Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx also reprise their roles, with Christoph Waltz and Chris Pine joining the cast. The film will be released in theaters on Nov. 26. Suzanne Marques reports.