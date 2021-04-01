Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hormone replacement therapy might raise stroke risk

Women taking hormone replacement therapy for menopause symptoms might be putting their heart at risk. And, a study finds vegetarianism linked with a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Eboni Williams has some of the day's top medical stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.