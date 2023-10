“Hopeless and frustrated”: Idaho’s abortion ban is driving doctors out of the state Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 14 states have implemented near-total abortion bans. In Idaho, abortion is a felony unless it’s a matter of saving a mother's life or a case of rape or incest that has been reported to police. Anyone who helps a minor leave the state for an abortion could face jail time. CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports.