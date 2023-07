Honoring Bruce Lee The martial artist, actor, writer, and civil rights leader Bruce Lee broke barriers and bridged cultures. Half-a-century after his tragic death at 32, Lee is still teaching lessons of power and peace. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Bruce's daughter, "Warrior" executive producer Shannon Lee, about her father's legacy; and with "Fast & Furious" director Justin Lin about the inspiration the "Enter the Dragon" star continues to provide 50 years later.