Hong Kong protestors call for leader to resign

Pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong are demanding that the city's leader resign Thursday or they will continue to occupy government offices. The Chinese government is warning of chaos if the protests continue. Seth Doane reports from Hong Kong.
