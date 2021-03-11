Hong Kong politician worries China's latest move will give Beijing more power Since massive anti-government and anti-China protests erupted in Hong Kong over much of 2019, Chinese officials have been clamping down on the once-semi-autonomous financial hub to muzzle pro-democracy politicians and popular support. A vote in Beijing to restructure Hong Kong's electoral system will add more seats to the city's political bodies, and an opposition politician and activist worries most of the people filling those seats will be Beijing loyalists. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.