Homicide charges for SUV driver in Wisconsin parade tragedy that left 5 dead Police say Darrell Brooks, 39, was fleeing another crime scene when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing 5 people and injuring dozens of others. Brooks is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen joins “CBSN AM” from Waukesha with the latest.