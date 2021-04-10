Live

Watch CBSN Live

Homeowner sues town after house is demolished

A veteran returned to his New York home after undergoing knee surgery and found an empty lot where his house used to stand. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the lawsuit and why the town decided to tear the house down.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.