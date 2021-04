Homeland Security secretary launches internal probe to root out extremism Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has launched an internal investigation into the risk of domestic violent extremism within the department. CBS New correspondent Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details of the probe and more on President Biden's nomination of Harris County, Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.