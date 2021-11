Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies on U.S.-Mexico border policy Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced pointed questions from members of Congress about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Among the topics addressed was an initiative to instruct 78,000 migrants who were not fully processed for deportation to appear before an immigration judge. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.