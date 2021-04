"Homeland" actor Mandy Patinkin on hopes for the "mess" in the world Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Mandy Patinkin plays CIA European division chief Saul Berenson in the hit series, "Homeland." Patinkin is also the voice behind the Showtime documentary, "The Spymasters," about the CIA. Patinkin joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss global issues, including the refugee crisis and gun violence in America.