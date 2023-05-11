Watch CBS News

Home sale prices decline in parts of the U.S.

Nearly one-third of the U.S. has seen a drop in the price of homes for sale since the start of 2023. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak are joined by Alcynna Lloyd, economy reporter for Insider, to discuss the trend.
