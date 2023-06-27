Watch CBS News

Home prices and rents predicted to fall this year

Realtor.com has flipped its housing market forecasts for this year. The real estate company is now predicting home and rent prices will decline. James Rodriguez, a senior real estate reporter for Insider, joins CBS News with more.
