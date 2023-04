Hollywood stars help bring soccer joy to Wales Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were among a crowd of more than 10,000 at the Racecourse in north Wales to see Wrexham soccer club clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday. The win means Wrexham will return to the English Football League after 15 years. Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the club back in November 2020. Sports journalist Molly Stephens joined Anne-Marie Green on CBS News Mornings to discuss the win.