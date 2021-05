Holland's treasured tulips Hidden in the shadow of a church in the Dutch town of Limmen is Hortus Bulborum, established in the 1920s by tulip enthusiast Peter Boschman. He bought old and rare types of tulips and planted them, determined to not let them become extinct. Today Hortus Bulborum keeps alive rare varieties of one of Holland's most recognizable hallmarks. Jane Pauley reports. Originally broadcast on May 21, 2017.