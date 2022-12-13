Watch CBS News

How to manage holiday season stress

A greater number of Americans expect to feel more stressed this holiday season compared with last year. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook joins CBS News' Lana Zak and Elaine Quijano with tips on how to handle holiday stress.
