Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hitchhiking robot comes to the end of the road

HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot that was supposed to make its way across the United States, ended its trip after only getting from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania. The robot met a disturbing end in Philadelphia. CBS News’ Steve Patterson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.