History-making West Point cadet on inspiring others to serve On Friday morning, we’ll introduce you to a new series called Profiles in Service – a look at people who dedicate their lives to helping others. In the first installment, "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell visits the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to speak with Simone Askew, who made history as the first black woman to serve as first captain, the highest-ranking student leading a 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. Watch "CBS This Morning" on Friday, Dec. 8., between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET/PT for more from their conversation on service and leadership.