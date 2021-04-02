Live

Watch CBSN Live

History is remade in France

In 1780, a 32-gun frigate named Hermione left France for America, with good news for the colonists rebelling against Great Britain. On Saturday, a replica of the ship set sail on a similar course. Mark Philips reports.
