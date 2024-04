Historic Trump cases in Supreme Court, New York: What to know Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are in for a long day with the Supreme Court hearing Trump's immunity claim in Washington, D.C., and testimony resuming in his "hush money" case in New York. CBS News' Rob Legare and Errol Barnett have the latest on the two cases. And CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman has a breakdown of the New York case.