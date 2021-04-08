Historic security precautions to surround Pope Francis in U.S. President and Mrs. Obama will greet Pope Francis when he lands in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon. A massive police force will be waiting as well. Some call it the largest security operation in U.S. history. Officials in Washington, New York and Philadelphia have been planning it for months. Jeff Pegues reports from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, one of the places the pope will visit in Washington.