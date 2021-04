Historic L.A. cafeteria serves nostalgia It opened in 1935, billed back then as the world's largest cafeteria. Following decades of decay and declining business, Clifton's is getting more than a fresh coat of paint. Restaurateur and developer Andrew Meieran has had a crush on Clifton's for the longest time and now he's turning it into the go-to spot for comfort food. Lee Cowan reports on the resurrection of a classic Downtown Los Angeles eatery.