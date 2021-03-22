Live

Watch CBSN Live

Historic heroes come to life in children's books

A new series of children's books including "I am Rosa Parks" and "I am Abraham Lincoln" depict historical figures in their childhoods. The author, Brad Meltzer, talks with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his inspiration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.