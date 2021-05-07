Live

Historic heat will greet World Series Game 1

Game one of the World Series kicks off Tuesday night in Los Angeles and it will be a hot one. In fact, it could be the hottest World Series game ever played. CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV's lead meteorlogist Jeff Beradelli has the forecast.
