Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Overcrowding reduced at facility for migrant kids, but challenges remain
U.S. reviewing "Havana Syndrome" incidents, as suspected CIA cases rise
Peloton apologizes for not recalling deadly treadmills sooner
Female recruits make history at Marine training camp
IRS backlog of tax returns is growing ahead of filing deadline
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in teens
Sixth grader opens fire at middle school, wounding 3: Sheriff
Twitter testing "Tip Jar" feature for sending money
Hybrid work could create two classes of workers
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Historic heat will greet World Series Game 1
Game one of the World Series kicks off Tuesday night in Los Angeles and it will be a hot one. In fact, it could be the hottest World Series game ever played. CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV's lead meteorlogist Jeff Beradelli has the forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On