Live

Watch CBSN Live

Historic free-climb of Yosemite's El Capitan

Kevin Jorgeson and Tommy Caldwell are expected to reach the top of the cliff Wednesday. The duo will make history as the first to free-climb the Dawn Wall. John Blackstone reports from Yosemite National Park.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.