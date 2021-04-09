Live

Watch CBSN Live

Historic flooding hits the Carolinas

The worst flooding in the Carolinas in years has killed eleven people. Tens of thousands are stranded without power or running water. More than 500 roads and bridges are out of commission. David Begnaud reports from South Carolina.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.