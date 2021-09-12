Live

Historic drought impacting Colorado River basin

Climate change is taking a dramatic toll on the Colorado River system that provides water to nearly 40 million people across seven states. Dr. Becky Bolinger, an assistant state climatologist for Colorado, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
