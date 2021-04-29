Live

Historian discusses first 100 days as benchmark for U.S. presidents

It has become a tradition for U.S. presidents to use the first 100 days as a moment to reflect on early successes and sell policy proposals to the American public. Rick Perlstein, a historian and author of "Reaganland: America's Right Turn from 1976-1980," joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the history behind the first 100 days, and how President Biden is returning to the legacy of promoting government programs as a way to help everyday Americans.
