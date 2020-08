Hiroshima survivor remembers nuclear blast, 75 years later 75 years ago Sunday, the United States dropped the second of two atomic bombs on Japan in an effort to hasten the end of World War II, with what was the most powerful weapon ever employed in human history. The target was the port city of Nagasaki, after the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima August 6. The two bombings killed more than 200,000 people. Ramy Inocenio spoke to a survivor of the Hiroshima blast.