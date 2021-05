"Hillbilly Elegy" author on Charlottesville violence, white supremacy Clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, puts the country's divisions on stark display. Author J. D. Vance, who wrote about the country's working class in "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss white supremacists and President Trump's response to Charlottesville.