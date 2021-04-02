Live

Hillary Clinton's 2016 platform begins to emerge

Hillary Clinton held a small, low-key event in Monticello, Iowa Tuesday as she begins her run for the White House. During the event, Clinton talked about the "big four fights" she would take on if elected president. Nancy Cordes reports.
