Hillary Clinton targets Donald Trump in new ad

Hillary Clinton released another attack ad targeting Donald Trump in New York, instead of her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders. Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill, joins CBSN with more on Hillary Clinton's focus on the general election.
