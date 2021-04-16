Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hillary Clinton set to win home state of New York

The Hillary Clinton campaign says it's not about how many points she wins by, as long she wins her home state. Bernie Sanders is arguing the close race in New York is a sign that he's catching fire after seven straight wins. Nancy Cordes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.