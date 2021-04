Clinton on Orlando shootings: "This is a moment for statesmanship, not partisanship" Hillary Clinton said in a statement after the Orlando mass shooting: "We need to redouble our efforts to defend our country from threats at home and abroad." She also said, "Weapons of war have no place on our streets." The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee joins "CBS This Morning" over the telephone to discuss the shooting that killed more than 50 people at an Orlando nightclub.