Hillary Clinton on Mother's Day: My mom was "the most formative influence in my life" No matter how partisan or tough things get in politics, it is always okay to praise your mother. Our greatest presidents, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, both credited their success to their moms. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt lived under his mother's roof even after he was married. And now, we've got a mother and grandmother running for commander-in-chief. Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton calls her mother "the most formative influence in my life by far."