Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hillary Clinton: "I'm running for president"

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made it official on Sunday that she is running for president in 2016 in a 2-minute video. Nancy Cordes reports from Iowa on the details of her announcement.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.