Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hillary Clinton: I have two phones

Two weeks before her remarks at the U.N. where she addressed the controversy over her use of a private email account during her time as secretary of state, Hillary Clinton said in an interview that she uses both an iPhone and a Blackberry phone.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.