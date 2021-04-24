Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hillary Clinton holds second N.C. rally

Hillary Clinton ended her day of North Carolina campaigning at a rally in Raleigh. She delivered her anti-Trump message in the hopes of swaying more voters toward her campaign in the battleground state. Here is her full speech.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.