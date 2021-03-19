Live

Hillary Clinton dodges shoe at Vegas convention

As Hillary Clinton spoke at a scrap recycling convention in Las Vegas, a woman in the audience threw a shoe at the former Secretary of State. The woman was taken into federal custody and will face criminal charges. Scott Pelley reports.
